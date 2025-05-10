Rob Refsnyder Injury: Working through back spasms
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Refsnyder is day-to-day due to back spasms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Refsnyder hasn't played since May 1, but Cora relayed that the 34-year-old outfielder's injury isn't severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, though it's unclear when he'll be available to play. Refsnyder has primarily served in a backup role for the Red Sox this season, and his absence has led to Kristian Campbell seeing reps in the outfield.
