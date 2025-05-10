Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rob Refsnyder headshot

Rob Refsnyder Injury: Working through back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Refsnyder is day-to-day due to back spasms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Refsnyder hasn't played since May 1, but Cora relayed that the 34-year-old outfielder's injury isn't severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, though it's unclear when he'll be available to play. Refsnyder has primarily served in a backup role for the Red Sox this season, and his absence has led to Kristian Campbell seeing reps in the outfield.

Rob Refsnyder
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now