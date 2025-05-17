Rob Refsnyder News: Homers off lefty

Refsnyder started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Refsnyder has been dealing with back issues the last week but was good enough to fill his role as a masher of left-handers. On Friday, he took Atlanta's Chris Sale deep in the seventh inning to bring the Red Sox within one run. It was his third homer in 15 games. Refsnyder has a 1.002 OPS against lefties this season.