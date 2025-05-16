Fantasy Baseball
Rob Zastryzny headshot

Rob Zastryzny News: Dealt to Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Brewers acquired Zastryzny from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for cash and selected him to the active roster.

Zastryzny has spent all of 2025 in Triple-A, where he owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 12 innings. He turned in better results with the Brewers last season, giving up one run in 7.2 MLB innings before having his season cut short in late July due to elbow tendinitis. He'll look to repeat his success as he rejoins the organization, replacing Elvis Peguero in Milwaukee's bullpen.

