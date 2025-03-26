Rob Zastryzny News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Yankees reassigned Zastryzny to minor-league camp Saturday.

Zastryzny found success in a small sample of big-league action with the Brewers in 2024 (1.17 ERA, 0.65 WHIP in 7.2 innings), but he'll open the 2025 season in the minors with a new organization after struggling during spring training. Over his seven innings in the Grapefruit League, the veteran lefty surrendered four earned runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks.