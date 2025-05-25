Fantasy Baseball
Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Improves to 7-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Ray (7-0) earned the win Sunday over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits across six innings. He struck out seven.

It was another strong outing from Ray, who's now delivered six straight quality starts. The veteran southpaw has held opponents to three runs or fewer in all but one of his 11 starts this year -- his ERA is down to 2.56 with a 1.15 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB across 63.1 innings. Ray will look to stay unbeaten in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Miami.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
