Robbie Ray News: Saddled with tough-luck first loss

Ray (7-1) tossed seven innings Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine batters in a loss to Miami.

Ray was excellent in the outing, racking up 19 whiffs and nine punchouts while throwing 65 of 98 pitches for strikes. However, the Marlins squeezed out a run against him on two walks and a single in the second inning, and that tally held up to hand the southpaw his first lost of the campaign. Despite the defeat, Ray managed to extend his streak of quality starts to seven, and he lowered his season ERA to an impressive 2.43. The veteran hurler is also tied for 10th in MLB with 78 punchouts, and Ray remains in the early conversation for NL Cy Young consideration with his standout start to the campaign.