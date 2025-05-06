Robert Dugger News: Links up with Texas

Dugger signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander spent last season at Triple-A Las Vegas with the A's and had a 4.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 87:56 K:BB over 94 innings. Dugger has a poor track record across parts of four MLB seasons with a 7.17 ERA in 27 appearances, so he'll likely need a standout performance at Triple-A Round Rock in order to get a look with the big club.