Robert Garcia News: Closer candidate makes debut

Garcia walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against San Diego.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy earlier in camp referred to Garcia as one of the main arms in the mix for the closer role, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, but the pitcher was delayed due to nerve irritation in his left forearm. Thursday's outing was his spring debut. His surface numbers from 2024 don't jump out, but Garcia's underlying metrics, per Statcast, indicate he was much better than a 4.22 ERA might indicate. At this point, Garcia and Chris Martin are the leading candidates for save opportunities in the Rangers' rebuilt bullpen.