Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 8:02pm

Manager Ron Washington said after Friday's game against Cleveland that he expects Stephenson to be fine after he exited with a bicep injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson didn't seem to be too concerned about his injury either, per Fletcher, saying that the issue is in the middle of his bicep rather than near his surgically repaired elbow. He'll attempt to do some throwing Saturday, at which point we may know more about his availability going forward.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
