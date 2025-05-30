Fantasy Baseball
Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Exits after three pitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 6:50pm

Stephenson was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians with right bicep discomfort.

In his second appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery, Stephenson had to come out of the game after throwing only three pitches. The good news is that his latest injury isn't related to his surgically repaired elbow, but there's still no telling if he'll need to spend even more time on the injured list because of his bicep.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
