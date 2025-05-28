Robert Stephenson News: Activated off IL

The Angels reinstated Stephenson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Stephenson has been on the shelf since undergoing UCL repair surgery on his right elbow in May of 2024. He made five rehab appearances between Single-A Inland Empire and Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings. Stephenson has been given the green light to return to the majors and will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees. In a corresponding move, Jake Eder was optioned to Triple-A following Tuesday's game.