Robert Stock News: Outrighted to Triple-A
Stock cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
After being selected to the active roster Monday and pitching two innings out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, Stock was DFA'd by the club Tuesday. The 35-year-old will officially remain within the organization now that he's cleared waivers and will continue to serve as depth for the WooSox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now