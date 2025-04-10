Fantasy Baseball
Robert Stock headshot

Robert Stock News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Stock cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

After being selected to the active roster Monday and pitching two innings out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, Stock was DFA'd by the club Tuesday. The 35-year-old will officially remain within the organization now that he's cleared waivers and will continue to serve as depth for the WooSox.

