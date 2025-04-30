Robert Suarez News: Collects 11th save

Suarez worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Giants.

After getting tagged for his first run of the season in his last appearance Sunday, Suarez was right back in his usual stingy form. The 34-year-old right-hander is tied with the Mariners' Andres Munoz for the major-league lead in saves, and Suarez has also supplied a 0.69 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 13 innings.