Robert Suarez News: First to 10 saves

Suarez struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save against Detroit on Tuesday.

Suarez needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to roll through the Tigers' 3-4-5 hitters and close out the 2-0 win. He's the first pitcher to reach 10 saves this season and has not yet blown a chance. Suarez is riding an 11-inning scoreless streak to begin the season while registering a 13:2 K:BB.