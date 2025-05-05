Robert Suarez News: Slams door for save

Suarez struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the Yankees on Monday.

Suarez needed only 13 pitches to quickly roll through the Yankees' 6-7-8 hitters in Monday's win. He's now converted all 14 of his save chances as he extended his MLB lead in the category. Suarez has delivered four straight scoreless frames to drop his ERA to 0.56 with an 18:4 K:BB through 16 innings.