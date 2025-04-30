Robert Suarez News: Up to 12 saves

Suarez earned the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Giants, issuing one walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez's stellar start to the year continued Wednesday, as he improved to 12-for-12 in save chances, reclaiming the league lead, with another scoreless appearance. Suarez has allowed just one run in his first 14 innings, posting a sparkling 0.57 WHIP with 16:3 K:BB.