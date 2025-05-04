Fantasy Baseball
Roddery Munoz headshot

Roddery Munoz News: Gets call-up for twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

The Cardinals recalled Munoz from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets.

St. Louis optioned Munoz to Memphis on Saturday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the club just one day later since he's being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Munoz will be available out of the bullpen for both games of the doubleheader before heading back to Triple-A.

Roddery Munoz
St. Louis Cardinals
