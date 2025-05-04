Roddery Munoz News: Gets call-up for twin bill
The Cardinals recalled Munoz from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets.
St. Louis optioned Munoz to Memphis on Saturday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the club just one day later since he's being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill. Munoz will be available out of the bullpen for both games of the doubleheader before heading back to Triple-A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now