Roki Sasaki Injury: Lands on IL
The Dodgers placed Sasaki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.
Sasaki came away from his last start Friday with a bit of soreness in his shoulder, and further evaluation determined it would be best for the 23-year-old righty to sit down for at least a couple of weeks J.P. Feyereisen was recalled from Triple-A to fill the open spot on the pitching staff, though it's still unknown who will take Sasaki's place to start against the A's on Thursday.
