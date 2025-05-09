Roki Sasaki News: Yields two homers Friday

Sasaki allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over four innings versus the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

This was Sasaki's first start on five days' rest, which may have contributed to his struggles. Arizona tagged him for three runs, including two home runs, in the first inning, though the Dodgers built up a lead before he exited the contest. He's now allowed six homers, all of which have come over his last five outings after he kept the ball down in three short starts to begin his major-league career. Sasaki is at a 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24:22 K:BB over 34.1 innings across eight starts this season. The Dodgers are likely to play it cautious with the 23-year-old right-hander moving forward, especially when the schedule allows for more rest between his starts.