Rolddy Munoz News: Sent to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Munoz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Munoz allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk across 2.2 innings during Grapefruit League play and will now finish out the spring in minor-league camp. The right-hander was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft after posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB at Double-A Mississippi last year.