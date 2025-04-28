Roman Anthony Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Anthony fouled a ball off his foot last Friday and hasn't played since, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, as X-rays were negative for a break. The 20-year-old prospect is due to return to Triple-A Worcester's lineup this week. The foot injury occurred during his first game back in the outfield, after Anthony was limited to DH duties because of shoulder inflammation. Other than the injuries, Anthony's season has been everything the Red Sox dreamed of. Through 23 games, he's hitting .313 with a 1.039 OPS, five home runs, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 21 RBI. He's hit 32 balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or greater. Without at obvious path to playing time at the major-league level, Anthony will remain with the WooSox for now.