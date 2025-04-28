Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 4:59am

Anthony fouled a ball off his foot last Friday and hasn't played since, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, as X-rays were negative for a break. The 20-year-old prospect is due to return to Triple-A Worcester's lineup this week. The foot injury occurred during his first game back in the outfield, after Anthony was limited to DH duties because of shoulder inflammation. Other than the injuries, Anthony's season has been everything the Red Sox dreamed of. Through 23 games, he's hitting .313 with a 1.039 OPS, five home runs, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 21 RBI. He's hit 32 balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or greater. Without at obvious path to playing time at the major-league level, Anthony will remain with the WooSox for now.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now