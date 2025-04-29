Fantasy Baseball
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Anthony (foot) is starting in left field and batting leadoff for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

The 20-year-old exited Friday's contest after fouling a pitch off his foot and didn't play the rest of the weekend, but he's ready for action after Monday's team off day. Anthony was seeing his first outfield action of the season Friday after being limited to serving as the designated hitter due to shoulder inflammation. Despite the injury, he's been crushing the ball early in 2025 with five homers and a 1.039 OPS through 23 games.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
