Romy Gonzalez Injury: Battling back stiffness

Gonzalez was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to back stiffness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that the 28-year-old infielder is fine after his collision with Texas' Josh Smith, though Gonzalez's back stiffened up on him following the incident. The Red Sox may elect to hold him out of Thursday's series finale as a precaution, though he should avoid an extended absence.