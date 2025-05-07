Romy Gonzalez Injury: Exits after collision

Gonzalez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rangers after a collision with Josh Smith, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez was down on the ground for a few minutes immediately after running into Smith, but the former was able to walk it off. He then jogged out to play first base at the top of the seventh inning but was quickly called back into the dugout in favor of Abraham Toro. The fact that Gonzalez was willing to go back out on defense is a good sign that his removal was precautionary, but the Red Sox should offer some clarity after the game.