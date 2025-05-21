Fantasy Baseball
Romy Gonzalez Injury: Experiences setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 1:52pm

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Gonzalez (quadricep) has suffered a setback and will not be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora didn't elaborate on how significant Gonzalez's setback was, aside from noting that the 28-year-old's left quad is still bothering him when he runs. The Red Sox have been using a combination of Nick Sogard and Abraham Toro at first base since Gonzalez was injured and will continue with that arrangement for now. Kristian Campbell has been taking pregame reps at first base and could eventually become an option at the position.

