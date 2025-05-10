Romy Gonzalez Injury: Lands on injured list
Gonzalez (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Gonzalez began dealing with the back issue Wednesday and has sat two games since. The move is retroactive to May 8, though Gonzalez's timeline to return is unclear. Gonzalez's injury also makes Boston's first base situation even more dire, with Abraham Toro projected to see the majority of playing time at the position.
