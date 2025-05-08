Romy Gonzalez Injury: Sitting due to stiff back

Gonzalez (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez has been serving as Boston's primary option at first base since Triston Casas suffered a ruptured patella tendon Friday, but the former was forced out of Wednesday's 6-4 win due to back stiffness and will need at least one game off to recover. Abraham Toro will step in at first base in Thursday's series finale.