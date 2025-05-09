Romy Gonzalez Injury: Weekend return possible
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Gonzalez (back) is still sore but believes the infielder will be ready at some point this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez was held out of Thursday's series finale against Rangers after sustaining the injury during Wednesday's game when he ran into Texas first baseman Josh Smith. Abraham Toro started at first base Thursday.
