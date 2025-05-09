Fantasy Baseball
Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Weekend return possible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Gonzalez (back) is still sore but believes the infielder will be ready at some point this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was held out of Thursday's series finale against Rangers after sustaining the injury during Wednesday's game when he ran into Texas first baseman Josh Smith. Abraham Toro started at first base Thursday.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
