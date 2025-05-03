Romy Gonzalez News: Fills in at first base

Gonzalez entered for an injured Triston Casas (knee) and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Casas sustained what Red Sox manager Alex Cora described as a "significant knee injury," per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The Red Sox have limited organizational depth at first base, so it looks like Gonzalez, who was a platoon partner at the position with Casas, will be the immediate replacement. The situation will be worth monitoring over the next few days to determine how Cora and the organization plan to address this positional need. Gonzalez is batting .279/.340/.419 with six doubles, two steals, five RBI and nine runs scored over 43 at-bats.