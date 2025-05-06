Romy Gonzalez News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old started the past two games at first base in the wake of Triston Casas' knee injury, but Abraham Toro will make his first start of the season Tuesday. Gonzalez has a .327/.382/.449 slash line with six RBI and three steals through 55 plate appearances this season, and he's likely to operate as Boston's primary first baseman as long as he continues to carry a hot bat.