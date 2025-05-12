Ronald Acuna Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though Acuna will be playing in a game for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee May 26 of last year, he won't be eased in as a designated hitter, as Burns relays that the 27-year-old has been cleared to play the outfield. Atlanta will monitor Acuna closely over his first few games in Florida before determining whether he's ready to shift his assignment to a higher-level affiliate. A timeline hasn't been offered up for when Acuna might be ready to make his 2025 debut with Atlanta, but because he's on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL, the big club is seemingly leaving the door open for him to return before the end of May.