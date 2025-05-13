Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna Injury: Getting three PAs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Acuna (knee) will get three plate appearances Tuesday in the first game of his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This will likely allow Acuna to play four or five innings in right field, as Atlanta is treating this like it's his first spring training game. There isn't an official timeline for Acuna's return to the majors, but he could theoretically return before the end of May.

