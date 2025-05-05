Ronald Acuna Injury: Inching closer to rehab assignment

Acuna (knee) is set to begin a rehab assignment in May, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna is in the final stages of his recovery from left ACL surgery that he underwent in June of 2024. The exact date for when he starts his rehab assignment hasn't been announced, but Dr. ElAttrache said that it's up to Atlanta when Acuna begins a rehab assignment. Acuna is getting closer to making his 2025 debut, which could take place late May or early June.