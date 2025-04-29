Ronald Acuna Injury: Still no timeline for return

Atlanta manager Brian Sntiker had no update on Acuna (knee) after Monday's win over the Rockies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The superstar outfielder was cleared to ramp up activities a couple weeks ago, but as yet Atlanta hasn't announced any plans to have him begin a rehab assignment. The team had already indicated they would take things slowly with Acuna in his recovery from his latest knee surgery, but late May is beginning to look like the most optimistic target for him to make his 2025 debut. When he does kick off a rehab stint, expect Atlanta to use the full 20 days to give Acuna the maximum time to shake off rust and get back up to speed.