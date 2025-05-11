Ronel Blanco News: Dominates in victory

Blanco (3-3) allowed two hits and a walk over eight shutout innings Sunday, striking out 11 and earning a win over the Reds.

Blanco was nearly untouchable in his dominant outing Sunday. He retired the first nine batters he faced and did not allow a runner to reach third base. It was his first career double-digit strikeout performance and his longest start since throwing a no-hitter April 1, 2024. Blanco threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated 16 whiffs, including nine with the slider. He dropped his ERA to 4.04 with a 43:17 K:BB through 42.1 innings. Blanco is currently lined up for a road start against the Rangers next weekend.