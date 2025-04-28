Fantasy Baseball
Ronel Blanco headshot

Ronel Blanco News: Fans six in five frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Blanco allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Monday.

All three runs Blanco allowed came via the long ball, as Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run shot against him in the third inning and Riley Greene added a solo homer in the fourth. Otherwise, Blanco was pretty solid, as he surrendered just one other hit and induced a healthy 19 swinging strikes. The right-hander has completed at least five frames and given up three or fewer runs in five of his six appearances this season, and his lone ugly outing was a four-run, 1.2-inning start against Minnesota on April 6.

