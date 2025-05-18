Fantasy Baseball
Ronel Blanco headshot

Ronel Blanco News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Blanco (3-4) was charged with the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-1 loss against the Rangers. He struck out five.

The right-hander came out for the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1, but a Joc Pederson two-run homer put him on the hook for the loss. It's the third straight quality start for Blanco, and he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since April 6. He has a 3.24 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB across 41.2 innings during that stretch.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros

