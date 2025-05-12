Ronny Mauricio Injury: Rehabbing at Double-A

Mauricio (knee) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday and has gone 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his first two games with the affiliate.

The 24-year-old infielder received the starting nod at third base Saturday before shifting to designated hitter Sunday. Mauricio is still trying to find his timing at the plate -- through seven games between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie, he's gone just 3-for-21 with a walk and six strikeouts -- but he has plenty of rust to shake off given that he didn't play at all in 2024 while recovering from multiple surgeries on his right knee. He's expected to be an option for the Mets over the summer, but with Jeff McNeil healthy and the likes of Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna making contributions at the big-league level, there's no obvious spot for Mauricio right now on the 26-man roster. Once his 20-day rehab window closes and the Mets have to activate him from the 10-day injured list, Mauricio is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.