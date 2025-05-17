Fantasy Baseball
Ronny Mauricio headshot

Ronny Mauricio News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 7:54am

The Mets reinstated Mauricio (knee) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL that required multiple surgeries to repair. Now fully healthy and with the 20 days on his rehab assignment up, the 24-year-old infielder will report to Syracuse after playing 10 rehab games between Single-A and Double-A, during which he went just 4-for-32 at the plate.

Ronny Mauricio
New York Mets
More Stats & News
