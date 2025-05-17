Ronny Mauricio News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Mets reinstated Mauricio (knee) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL that required multiple surgeries to repair. Now fully healthy and with the 20 days on his rehab assignment up, the 24-year-old infielder will report to Syracuse after playing 10 rehab games between Single-A and Double-A, during which he went just 4-for-32 at the plate.