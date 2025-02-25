Royber Salinas Injury: Sent to minor-league camp

Atlanta reassigned Salinas (shoulder) to minor league camp Tuesday.

Salinas has continued to recover from shoulder surgery and is not expected to return until August. The 23-year-old played the bulk of his 2024 campaign for Double-A Midland, where he recorded a 3.68 ERA across 36.2 in his eight starts. He was only able to makes two appearances in Triple-A Las Vegas before hitting the injured-list in June. In November, Atlanta acquired the right-hander off waivers from the Athletics. Salinas will likely need a load of Triple-A starts when he comes back from injury to be considered for a promotion.