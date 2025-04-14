Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Begins baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:22pm

Lewis (hamstring) has taken on-field batting practice since Thursday and fielded ground balls in defensive drills before Monday's game, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It's the first significant signs of progress for Lewis since he suffered a left hamstring strain March 16. It's not clear when he may begin a rehab assignment, but it sounds like he could return in early May.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now