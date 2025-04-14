Royce Lewis Injury: Begins baseball activities
Lewis (hamstring) has taken on-field batting practice since Thursday and fielded ground balls in defensive drills before Monday's game, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It's the first significant signs of progress for Lewis since he suffered a left hamstring strain March 16. It's not clear when he may begin a rehab assignment, but it sounds like he could return in early May.
