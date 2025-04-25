Ryan Bergert News: Joins big club

The Padres recalled Bergert from Triple-A El Pason on Friday.

No. 5 starter Kyle Hart was demoted to El Paso on Thursday with the Padres having three scheduled off days in the next two weeks, and Bergert will fill the open spot in the bullpen. The right-hander is one of the organization's top prospects and was pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A, but he's likely to operate in long relief while up in the majors, at least initially.