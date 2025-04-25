Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bergert News: Poised for recall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Padres are expected to recall Bergert from Triple-A El Paso prior to Friday's game against the Rays, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

He'll absorb the roster spot vacated by Kyle Hart, who was optioned to El Paso on Thursday. Bergert has been used as a starting pitcher at El Paso, holding a 5.16 ERA and 24:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering five starts. He'll be used in relief with the Padres and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Ryan Bergert
San Diego Padres
