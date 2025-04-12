Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Burr headshot

Ryan Burr Injury: Begins mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Burr (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Right shoulder inflammation has plagued Burr since the start of spring training, but his return to a mound Saturday marks a significant step in his recovery. If he can get through a few more sessions with no problems, he'll likely receive the green light to face hitters before eventually moving on to a rehab assignment.

Ryan Burr
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
