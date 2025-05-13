Ryan Burr Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Burr (shoulder) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Burr is progressing in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation, which caused him to start the season on the injured list. He struck out five batters across 2.2 scoreless innings with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate last week, and he's ready to take the next step in his throwing program by working out of Buffalo's bullpen. Burr appeared in 34 games (four starts) for the Blue Jays in 2024, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings.