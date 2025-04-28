Ryan Burr Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Blue Jays transferred Burr (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Toronto replaced Burr on the 40-man roster with right-hander Casey Lawrence, whom the club claimed off waivers from Seattle on Monday. As a result of his move to the 60-day IL, Burr -- who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from right shoulder inflammation -- won't be eligible to make his 2025 debut until late May. Burr recently resumed throwing off a mound, but he's likely a week or more away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.