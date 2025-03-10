Ryan Cusick News: Moves to minor-league camp

The Athletics optioned Cusick to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Cusick was one of 13 players the Athletics reassigned or optioned to minor-league camp Monday in the club's latest round of roster cuts. The Athletics added the 25-year-old right-hander to their 40-man roster in November following a 2024 season in which he compiled a 4.66 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 66:40 K:BB over 63.2 innings across three minor-league stops. Cusick made 28 of his 31 appearances at Double-A Midland in 2024, but he should see the bulk of his innings with Las Vegas during the upcoming season.