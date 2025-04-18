Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez News: Gives up walk-off homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Fernandez (0-2) took the loss after giving up a home run in the ninth inning Friday against the Mets.

Before Fernandez was able to record an out, Francisco Lindor took him deep to walk it off for the Mets. Ryan Helsley last pitched in Wednesday's win over the Astros, so he likely would have been called upon had it been a save situation as opposed to a tied game. Fernandez remains miles from fantasy relevance in the majority of formats to begin the season, holding a 9.00 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB over seven innings.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
