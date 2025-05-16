Ryan Fitzgerald News: Joins active roster

The Twins selected Fitzgerald's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old was added to the Twins' taxi quad earlier Friday, and he'll now join the active roster with Carlos Correa (concussion) moving to the injured list. Fitzgerald has been great in Triple-A this season, slashing .328/.426/.528 across 148 plate appearances, but he'll likely fill in as infield depth while Brooks Lee starts at shortstop in Correa's absence. If Fitzgerald does make it into a game, he will be making his MLB debut.