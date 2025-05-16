Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Fitzgerald headshot

Ryan Fitzgerald News: On taxi squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Fitzgerald has been added to the Twins' taxi squad, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Both Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are in concussion protocol, so Fitzgerald is around in the event one or both of them needs to go on the 7-day concussion injured list. Fitzgerald has slashed .328/.426/.528 with four homers and three steals at Triple-A St. Paul this season. The 30-year-old is not on the 40-man roster and has never played in the big leagues.

Ryan Fitzgerald
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now