Ryan Fitzgerald News: On taxi squad

Fitzgerald has been added to the Twins' taxi squad, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Both Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are in concussion protocol, so Fitzgerald is around in the event one or both of them needs to go on the 7-day concussion injured list. Fitzgerald has slashed .328/.426/.528 with four homers and three steals at Triple-A St. Paul this season. The 30-year-old is not on the 40-man roster and has never played in the big leagues.